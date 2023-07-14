DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police have released a suspect image of the person they say stole a pickup truck in Dorchester on Friday afternoon with a baby still inside and then abandoned the child in a car seat on the side of the road.

Officers responding to a reported kidnapping at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Leroy Street around 3 p.m. learned that a heavy-set, light-skinned Hispanic male with long hair and a beard who was last seen wearing gray shirt with gray pants had just fled in a truck with a infant child inside, according to Boston police.

Shocking surveillance video obtained by 7NEWS shows the person return to the area shortly after and leave the infant, who was still in the car seat, on the sidewalk. The infant was reunited with the parents and Boston EMS responded to evaluate the child.

About an hour later, officers located the stolen truck on Columbia Road.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Detectives from District C-11 at (617) 343-4335.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)