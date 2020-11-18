Police release image of vehicle sought in deadly Brockton pedestrian hit-and-run

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a driver who fatally struck a 72-year-old woman in Brockton on Tuesday before fleeing the scene.

Emergency crews responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 259 Pleasant St. around 6 p.m. found Marie Rose Bienaime, of Brockton, unresponsive in the road and transported her to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities are now searching for a green car with a broken tail light in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call state police at 508-894-2584 or Brockton Police at 508-941-0234.

