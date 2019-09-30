Police release images of man accused of beating Orange Line passenger with bolt cutters

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are asking for help as they work to identify a man in connection with an assault at North Station.

Authorities released a photo Monday of a man who allegedly attacked someone with bolt cutters while riding on an inbound Orange Line train about 6:35 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

If you would like to assist our investigators but wish to remain anonymous you can always text us your tip to 873873 or use the anonymous feature on our SeeSay app.

