Police release images of man sought in connection with deadly East Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in East Boston last month.

Officers responding to report of a stabbing in the area of Chelsea Street on Feb. 17 found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died three days later at an area hospital.

Authorities released surveillance images on Monday of a man they’d like to speak with.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Community members wishing to assist police anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

