Boston police are asking the public to help ID a person believed to be connected to a shooting that left eight people wounded over the weekend.

Sharing two photos of the individual, who’s seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes, and white sneakers, Boston PD said the request comes as part of their investigation into the shooting that happened near the Caribbean Festival in Dorchester on Saturday.

At least eight people were wounded after gunfire broke out in the area of Blue Hill and Talbot avenues around 7:45 a.m.

Authorities later said the shooting had been between rival gang members, and left six men and two women suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Police went on to arrest four suspects, including a 17 year old who was seen fleeing the scene and 21-year-old Sebastian Fernandez, who was shot in the leg.

Fernandez was arraigned from a hospital bed on numerous firearm and assault to murder charges on Tuesday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

A day before that, two other suspects, Gerald Vick and Dwayne Francis, both 30, were arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Boston police ask that anyone who recognizes the person seen in the aforementioned photos contact the department’s Area B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712.

Anyone who wishes to share information anonymously can do so via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

