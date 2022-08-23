YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Yarmouth have released photos of an SUV suspected of striking an eight-year-old boy before driving off.

The department shared several images of what is believed to be a silver-colored, midsized Mercedes SUV that witnesses claim hit the child on Higgins Crowell Road on Saturday, Aug. 20, around 9:30 a.m.

The eight-year-old, who had been riding his scooter at the time with his siblings and grandmother nearby, is still recovering at a hospital in Boston, according to police.

Authorities believe the SUV continued southbound on Higgins Crowell Road after the crash Saturday morning, heading toward Route 28. They said the vehicle likely sustained damage to its passenger-side during the crash, including a broken lens on either the headlight or blinker light.

Residents in Yarmouth who live in the area of Abells Road and Berry Avenue are asked to check their surveillance cameras for any footage from the time of the incident.

The police department asks that anyone with information on the crash call officers at 508-775-0445, extension 0.

