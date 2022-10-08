BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released more information on the large fight that took place at a park near Northeastern University after a football game.

A massive police response could be seen Friday night at Carter Playground off Columbus Avenue, where officers were called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up.

The brawl allegedly involved large numbers of teenagers that police said became hostile towards officers when police attempted to disperse the crowd.

Police are still working to confirm what led up to the mass confrontation but released information about arrests made in relation to the incident.

Multiple teens were arrested on charges related to the incident.

Arrests included a 15-year-old male with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, two 15-year-old females with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, a 16-year-old charged with affray and two 17-year-old males with disorderly conduct.

Police also charged Chiquela Howard, 37, of Weymouth with disorderly conduct, assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

