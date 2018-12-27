Police release name of Providence homicide victim

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police have released the name of the man fatally shot while sitting in a car on a downtown street the day after Christmas.

Police on Thursday identified the victim of Wednesday morning’s shooting as 31-year-old city resident David Long. He was the city’s 11th homicide victim of the year.

Investigators say Long was in the passenger’s seat of a stopped car on Fountain Street when he was shot at about 4 a.m. He was driven in the car to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Col. Hugh Clements says police think the victim was targeted and the investigation is focused on drug dealing.

There were no reports of arrests, but police are looking for more than one suspect.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)