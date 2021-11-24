WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island on Wednesday released the name of the armed man shot and killed during a confrontation with officers earlier this week, and the name of the officer who fired his weapon.

Frank Nappa Jr., 49, of Warwick, was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 11:30 p.m. Monday after being shot by Officer Justin Martin, Warwick police said in a statement.

Officers went to a condominium complex at around 10:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check after getting a call from someone who said there was a suicidal man inside a unit and they were concerned about a female occupant’s safety. Police were also told he had a loaded gun.

The woman, who police said Wednesday is Nappa’s wife, was safely removed from the condo.

Twice Nappa came out of the unit, pointed a rifle at officers and went back inside, police said.

On the third occasion, he “advanced towards the officers while aiming the rifle in their direction and ignored repeated police commands to drop his weapon,” police said.

Martin fired, striking Nappa, police said.

Martin is a six-year veteran who has been with Warwick police for 3 1/2 years and previously was with the South Kingstown police. He is on non-punitive administrative leave pending the investigation.

