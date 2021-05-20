PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the 19-year-old woman shot and killed in Pawtucket last weekend.

The victim of the shooting late Sunday night was Tatyana Francois, police announced Wednesday.

The Cranston woman was shot at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

She was the second of two people fatally shot in the city last weekend. A 20-year-old man was killed in a drive-by on Saturday afternoon.

No arrests have been announced in either case.

A candlelight vigil for Francois is scheduled for Thursday evening at the Nonviolence Institute in Providence.

