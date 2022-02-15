NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island continue to investigate a double shooting at a social club that left one person dead and a second injured.

The shooting occured just after 1 a.m. Monday at the Friendly Sons of Newport club, city police said in a statement.

Both victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where Yordi Arevalo, 25, was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Aroldo M. Noel Paniaqua, 30, was treated for minor injuries caused by gunshot wounds and released, police said.

Both men are city residents.

No arrests have been announced, but police called the shooting “an isolated incident with no threat to the Newport community,” or the neighborhood.

