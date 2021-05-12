Police release new surveillance video of moment boy was struck by hit-and-run driver in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - New surveillance video that shows the moment an 11-year-old boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Worcester is now helping police in their search for the person responsible.

Two boys can be seen in the crosswalk on Pleasant Street Tuesday afternoon and then the boy, who is a few steps ahead, is hit by a dark-colored sedan that quickly flees the area.

Bob Belanus’s doorbell camera caught the whole incident and he ran out to find the boy sprawled out in the street about 20 feet away from where he was originally standing.

He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

The other boy was not hurt.

“At first it didn’t seem like he was conscious, he was really … could really be hurt,” Belanus said.

Monika Lacy owns a pizza shop across the street and also ran over to help.

“He was unconscious for five to six minutes then he opened the eyes when the ambulance arrived,” she said.

Those who live in the area say the setting sun can often blind drivers around 6 p.m. this time of year and the rotary where the crash happened can be confusing.

“Super busy, there are five different directions and most people fly by instead of stopping or slowing down,” Lacy said.

In recent weeks, Belanus’s front steps and fence have been hit by these such drivers.

Now, he is calling for traffic lights to be installed or for the rotary to be changed entirely for the safety of all.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

