BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help locating a murder suspect they say should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Omara Shears, 44, of Boston, is being sought on a warrant in connection with the Aug. 28 murder of Javare Sommerville at the intersection of Columbia Road and Blue Hill Avenue, according to Boston police.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Detectives from @bostonpolice Homicide have been granted a Murder warrant for Omara Shears, 44, of Boston for the homicide of Javare Sommerville that occurred on 08/28/21 on Columbia Road and Blue Hill Ave. Omara Shears is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if observed. pic.twitter.com/M3lGRJbv2F — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 30, 2021

