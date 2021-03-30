Police release photo of car wanted in Worcester hit-and-run

The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a car in connection with a hit-and-run that left the victim seriously injured.

Police released photos Tuesday of what appears to be a gray Mazda 3 Hatchback and was damaged on the right front passenger side, according to investigators.

Officers were called to the scene on Shrewsbury Street for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured and the driver of the sedan had fled the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-799-8674.