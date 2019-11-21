Police release photo of man wanted for ‘unprovoked and violent’ attack on woman at North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with an “unprovoked and violent” attack on a woman at North Station, authorities said.

The alleged attacked happened near the Commuter Rail tracks on Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m., according to the Transit Police Department.

The suspect, who was caught on surveillance video wearing a Patriots beanie and a black jacket, reportedly attacked the victim with a blunt object.

“The suspect without provocation violently assaulted a female victim resulting in injuries,” police said in a news release.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

No additional information was available.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Transit police investigators at 617-222-1050.

