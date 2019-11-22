Police release photo of man wanted for ‘violent’ attack on woman at North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with an “unprovoked and violent” attack on a woman at North Station, authorities said.

The alleged attacked happened near the Commuter Rail tracks just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Transit Police Department.

The suspect, who was caught on surveillance video wearing a Patriots beanie and a black jacket, reportedly attacked the victim with a blunt object.

“The suspect without provocation violently assaulted a female victim resulting in injuries,” police said.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Commuters say the apparent randomness of the attack is alarming.

“It’s scary when it happens in the city you live in,” commuter Laura Schlenker said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact transit police investigators at 617-222-1050.

