Police release photo of persons of interest after NH couple found buried on beach

(WHDH) — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man and woman in connection with the deaths of a Rumney, New Hampshire, couple whose remains were found buried on a beach in Texas where they were camping.

The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released a photo of persons of interest in the deaths of James Lawrence Butler III and Michelle Elaine Butler.

Their remains were found Sunday on a Padre Island beach in Corpus Christi, a sheriff’s office deputy told CNN. They had been reported missing on Oct. 23.

The Nueces County medical examiner’s office has since ruled their deaths homicides. Their cause of death was not immediately clear.

A truck and camping trailer that the couple set up on the beach has not yet been found, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who recognizes the persons of interest is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 361-595-8500.

An investigation is ongoing.

