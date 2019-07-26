Police release photo of pickup truck involved in fatal pedestrian crash in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a Ford pickup with plywood fencing on the truck bed in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Charlestown overnight.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash near the Everett line about 11:20 p.m. found a victim who had been struck by a vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver that struck them did not remain at the scene. Surveillance cameras showed the F-150 in question traveling on Alford Street in the direction of Everett.

BPD seeks public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in connection to a fatal hit and run in the rea of 99 Alford Street in Charlestown. https://t.co/PUGHE1gWPf pic.twitter.com/5GHZUzmJo9 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 26, 2019

The truck might have damage to the front driver’s side bumper, grille, and headlight assembly.

It was said to be last seen entering the rotary in the area of Broadway and Main Street in Everett.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

An investigation is ongoing.

