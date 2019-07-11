Police release photo of tattoo in hopes of identifying woman pulled from Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have released a photo of a tattoo in the hopes of identifying a woman who was pulled dead from the Charles River on Wednesday morning.

Officials say the African-American woman had a tattoo of the astrological Virgo sign tattooed on her left hip. She is between the ages of 18 and 25, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit found the body between the Mass. Ave. Bridge and the Community Boating docks on the Boston side of the river around 8 a.m. after receiving a report from a rower, according to state police.

State police are currently investigating the facts and circumstances of the person’s death as well as their identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-727-8817.

