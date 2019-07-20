Police release photos of man, woman sought in North End arson fire

Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man and a woman who are being sought in connection with a fire that was set in the North End on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported arson in the area of 241 Hanover St. at 5 a.m. spoke to witnesses who said they saw a gasoline-ignited fire next to the building, police said. The fire was extinguished and officers searched the area for suspects but did not find anyone.

The department released photos of a man and a woman they are looking for in connection with the fire.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Fire Investigations Unit Detectives at 617-343-3324 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

