Police release photos of suspect accused of vandalizing 2 Boston churches

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with two incidents of vandalism at city churches early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported vandalism call at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church and Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy on Columbia Road in Dorchester around 6:30 a.m. Friday found an unknown substance on several door-locking mechanisms, preventing the use of keys to gain entry to the school building, and a circular bike lock on the door handles of the main front entrance doors, according to police.

A short time later, officers responded to another vandalism call at St. Monica-St. Augustine Catholic Church on Old Colony Road in South Boston. There they found the same unknown substance on all four door locks of the church and that a statue of The Blessed Mother had been knocked over.

The same statue had been knocked over on Friday, March 5, but that the incident had not been reported.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District C-6 Detectives at (617) 343-4742.

Community members wishing to assist this search anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

