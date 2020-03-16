Police release photos of suspect in ‘disturbing, unprovoked’ attack on elderly man at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with the violent, unprovoked beating of an 84-year-old man at the Park Street MBTA station on Saturday.

The department released photos Monday of a man they say attacked the man around 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to call transit police at 617-222-1050.

