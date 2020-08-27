Police release photos of suspect wanted in Medford home invasion

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a suspect wanted in a home invasion that occurred earlier this month in Medford, authorities said.

The department released video taken on Main Street on the morning of August 17 when the invasion took place, police said Thursday.

One still photo shows the alleged suspect walking in the direction of Main Street and the suspect’s car, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Medford police detectives at 781-393-4765 or 781-393-4790.

