Police release photos of vehicle wanted in fatal Dorchester motorcycle crash

Boston police are searching for this car in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash in Dorchester. Courtesy Boston Police Department.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Dorchester early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident in the area of 141 Bowdoin St. about 1:20 a.m. found a motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 41-year-old man, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are now looking for the driver of a silver/champagne 2003 to 2005 Lincoln LS Sedan with a moonroof.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicles that may have been in the area is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those who would rather provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

