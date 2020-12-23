Police release sketch of Fairhaven stabbing suspect

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Fairhaven on Thanksgiving.

First responders were called to the scene near the intersection of Main and Elm streets around 3 p.m. and upon their arrival found a 23-year-old New Bedford man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to a release issued by police.

The victim told police he had arranged to sell the suspect a cellphone on Facebook Marketplace but was picked up by two men driving a black Jeep.

He said that while in the Jeep an argument broke out and one of the men tried to take the phone without paying for it.

The suspects fled the scene toward the Fairhaven Bridge.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 508-997-7421.

They strongly urge anyone exchanging things online with strangers to do so in the parking lot of the police station.

