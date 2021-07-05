MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have released the sketch of man who allegedly forced his way into a home in Merrimac and repeatedly assaulted a woman on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person in distress in the area of Hillside Avenue around 11:10 p.m. found a woman who told police she was awakened by a man in her bedroom armed with a knife, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The woman told police that the suspect threatened her with the knife and repeatedly assaulted her. At some point, she was able to flee the scene to a nearby home, where she called 911.

Lincoln police detective Ian Spencer, who works with many area agencies, met with the victim on Monday to create the sketch based on her description of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, around 40 years of age, with short brown hair, a thin build, and a light complexion with a seasonal tan.

Residents in the area are being urged to remain vigilant as police work to track down the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merrimac Police Department at 978-346-8321.

