Police release sketch of man who allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted teenage girl

(WHDH) — Authorities have released the sketch of a man who they say abducted and sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Indiana last year.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the sketch earlier this week in an effort to track down the man wanted in connection with the abduction of a 16-year-old girl in Indianapolis on Aug. 13, 2019, officials said.

The girl was walking to a friend’s house on Breen Drive around 7:30 p.m. when she was kidnapped at gunpoint by a man driving a tan SUV, WTTV reported.

“He basically just leans out the window with a gun and tells her to get in,” Crime Stoppers director Daniel Rosenberg told the news outlet.

The victim reportedly told investigators that she was sexually assaulted inside the man’s SUV before being set free.

Rosenberg and Indianapolis police believe the girl was targeted at random.

“We’re not having rampant sexual assaults all over Indianapolis,” Rosenberg said. “I think this guy is going to stick out.”

The suspected attacker is described as a black, softspoken, heavyset man with a lazy eye, a round face, and an overbite on his bottom teeth.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

