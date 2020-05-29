Police release sketch of Somerville shooting suspect

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted for opening fire in a residential area of Somerville on Monday night.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire near Greenville and Boston streets just before 8:45 p.m. found evidence indicating that numerous shots had been fired at an occupied vehicle, police said on Friday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect fired from their car at another vehicle nearby and no one was hurt.

A sketch of the suspect, who police described as a 17 to 19-year-old light-skinned Hispanic male with curly hair, was released on Friday.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black medical-style face covering, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect or shooting is asked to contact the Somerville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 617-625-1600 x7220.

