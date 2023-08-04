WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police released a sketch on Friday of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault along the Riverwalk in Waltham over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday night around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Newton and Farwell Streets. Police have since said the suspect in the case is believed to be in his late 20s or 30s, standing about 5-foot, 7-inches tall. Police said the suspect was wearing a baseball cap at the time of the attack.

“Today State Police and Waltham Police are releasing a police artist’s sketch of the assailant in the hope that a member of the public may recognize the suspect and contact us,” state police said in a statement.

Police said the woman who was attacked in this incident heard footsteps behind her before she was grabbed from behind.

The woman, police said, was able to scream and break free. The suspect then fled the scene, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the new police sketch is asked to call 911 or contact either state police at 617-740-7544 or Waltham police at 781-314-3600.

