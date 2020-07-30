Police release surveillance video in search of suspects in Worcester robbery

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two suspects wanted for an alleged break-in on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at Worcester Wares on Commercial Street found that the store’s window was broken around 3:50 a.m. and cash was stolen by two suspects from the register along with an iPad, police said.

The reported robbery was called into police around 7:30 a.m., according to police.

Police released surveillance video of the break-in on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

