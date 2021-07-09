BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help after a woman says she was nearly kidnapped while walking to work early Wednesday morning.

The woman told police she was walking in the area of Bremen and Porter streets when she was grabbed by an unknown Black man who was between 18 and 25 years old and was wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts, and dark sneakers but was able to break free and run away, according to police.

A white SUV may have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police District 7 Detectives at 617-343-4220.

