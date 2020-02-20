Police release video of Dedham armed robbery, say it may be connected to another incident

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham police are turning to the public for help identifying the man accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint earlier this month.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect entering Terri’s Market on Louise Road around 8:40 p.m. Feb. 10 and waving a gun in the clerk’s face before taking off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a release issued by the department.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect, who is described as a 5 foot, 5 inch tall man in a black ski mask, fled toward Sherman Road.

Three days later, officers were called to the Ames Street Sunoco for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

No one was injured in either incident.

The Dedham Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are actively investigating the incidents.

It is unclear if they are related at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781 326-1212.

