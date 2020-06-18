Police release video of fiery motorcycle crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fiery motorcycle crash in Hingham that left one person seriously injured.

Emergency crews responding to the crash on Route 3A near Otis Street around 8 p.m. found one motorcycle on fire and one person seriously injured, police said.

The motorcycle that caught fire was apparently in a collision with another motorcycle, officials said.

Both riders sustained non-life-threatening injures, according to police.

A car might have cut in front of the motorcycles prior to the crash, police said.

Dashcam video from the scene was released by police on Thursday.

Dash cam clip from crash last night on Rte 3A. One motorcycle caught fire after collision between the 2 motorcycles. One rider had serious but non life-threatening injuries. Rider on other MC (not in view) minor injuries not transported. A car may have cut in front of MC’s. pic.twitter.com/x06zOKuLF7 — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) June 18, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)