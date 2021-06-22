SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are turning to the public for help after a road rage encounter turned into a shots fired incident on Saturday night.

Police released video Monday that they say shows the moment a passenger in a gray Toyota opened fire on a dark-colored Mercedes on Mystic Avenue in the area of North and Temple streets around 7 p.m.

Both cars sped off, blowing a red light — the Toyota heading straight down Mystic and the Mercedes making a left on Temple.

“At this time there is no indication someone was struck by gunfire and it is unknown whether the involved parties are known to each other,” the Somerville Police Chief wrote in a statement.

Police have blurred the license plates but anyone with information is asked to call 617-625-1600 ext. 7235.

