Police release video of man wanted in Boston Public Garden sexual assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police on Thursday released new video of a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in the Boston Public Garden early Sunday morning.

Detectives responding to a reported assault around 2 a.m. were told that the suspect forcefully brought a woman from Bromfield Street to the Public Garden and sexually assaulted her, according to the Boston Police Department.

Surveillance video from an area business captured the suspect as he walked down a sidewalk.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4400.

Anonymous tips can be sent by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)