Police release video of masked robber who held up Quincy liquor store at knifepoint

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help in identifying a knife-wielding robber who held up a Quincy liquor store Tuesday night.

Quincy police released a surveillance video recording Thursday showing the masked robber thrusting a large knife toward workers at Discount Liquors on Granite Street while demanding cash from the register.

“He comes inside and he says ‘give me the money, give me the money,'” store owner Jenny Sha told 7News. “My husband gave him the money.”

The video showed Sha’s husband frantically opening the register before handing over large wads of cash to the robber.

The man is described as being a white or Hispanic man who was approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

He was wearing jeans, a black motorcycle-type jacket with a red emblem on the upper right sleeve and chest area, black and gray glove, and black sneakers with white soles. The emblem on the upper-right sleeve is red and white stripes with a red star.

The suspect fled down Granite Street toward Centre Street.

Sha, whose family has owned the store for years, says the violent incident has left her very scared.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information Det. Rick Walsh at 617-745-5762 or rwash@quincyma.gov.

An investigation is ongoing.

