Police release video of masked robber who held up Quincy liquor store at knifepoint

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a knife-wielding robber who held up a Quincy liquor store Tuesday night.

Quincy police released a surveillance video recording Thursday showing the masked robber thrusting a large knife toward workers at Discount Liquors on Granite Street while demanding cash from the register.

The man is described as being a white or Hispanic man who was approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

He was wearing jeans, a black motorcycle-type jacket with a red emblem on the upper right sleeve and chest area, black and gray glove, and black sneakers with white soles. The emblem on the upper-right sleeve is red and white stripes with a red star.

The suspect fled down Granite Street toward Centre Street.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information Det. Rick Walsh at 617-745-5762 or rwash@quincyma.gov.

