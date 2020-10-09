Police release video of Somerville cop allegedly pepper-spraying handcuffed suspect

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities on Thursday released a video that shows a Somerville police officer allegedly pepper-spraying a handcuffed man in his custody.

Officer Michael McGrath has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 13 on a assault and battery by means of dangerous weapon charge in connection with this incident, according to the the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

McGrath responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the city on Oct. 1, 2019, and pepper-sprayed a man who had been taken into custody, even though he did not pose a threat, a criminal complaint alleges.

An incident report filed by McGrath stated that the suspect resisted arrest but video from a police transport vehicle showed the victim being sprayed while already in restraints, according to authorities.

In the video, officers are seen putting the man in a transport van and when he turns his head toward an officer, McGrath pepper-sprays him.

The other officers back away and McGrath pushes the man into the van before slamming the door.

Inside the van, the man is handcuffed and visibly in distress after being pepper-sprayed.

After several minutes, he slumps down and rests his face on the floor of the vehicle.

McGrath was initially placed on paid administrative leave but his pay was revoked after investigators reviewed the video and filed charges in connection with the incident last month.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone says he was angered by what he witnessed in the video.

“It’s not a proud moment for my department and, I know I speak for the overwhelming majority of the department, this does not represent them,” he said.

Curtatone added he and the Somerville police chief are in agreement that McGrath’s alleged actions are “unacceptable.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

