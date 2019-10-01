Police release video of student being hit by school bus in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A high school student was hit by a school bus after he bolted into the street moments after classes were dismissed in Auburn on Tuesday, officials said.

Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis shared video on Twitter that showed the boy run between a pair of parked buses before an oncoming bus hit and knocked him to the ground.

Auburn High School student was not injured when he ran in between school buses today as school was being dismissed. Student made contact with another bus that was moving. Police and Fire responded student was not transported to the hospital. ⁦@AuburnMAPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/YZ8h1HZWUP — ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) October 1, 2019

Police and fire officials were called to the scene to investigate the incident.

The boy was not injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)