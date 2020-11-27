Police release video of suspect in 10 random attacks in Waltham

Police have released video of a man suspected in 10 random attacks on people in Waltham over the last several weeks and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police say they’re investigating 10 reports of unprovoked attacks in the Gardencrest apartment complex and in the downtown area near Chestnut and Charles streets since Nov. 10.

“The person responsible for these crimes appears to be lying in wait and attacking their victims by surprise,” police said in a release on Friday.

The incidents reportedly occurred between 5:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Flashing lights coated Jennifer Menendez’s neighborhood on Thanksgiving night after she said her uncle was attacked.

“He came home and we saw he was really bleeding,” she said. “They told us it was the ninth incident that happened in Waltham”

As investigators combed the area, Menendez’s uncle went to the hospital to get stitches.

He told his niece he was walking home when he saw another person coming from the opposite direction.

“It just happened so quick, he didn’t even see what he got hit with,” Menendez said. “And the person ran back and he was just confused.”

Her uncle, who wished to remain anonymous said he is not sure what hit him but said he was attacked from behind with a heavy object.

“I just hope that they catch him, this is not right,” he said. “Getting attacked at night. People should be safe in their community not fearful for their life.”

Menendez’s uncle said the man did not say or take anything during the altercation.

Another man said his mother lives at the complex and he is so worried about her being there alone, he is moving in.

“To me, that’s frightening, you know, people being picked off randomly,” he said. “God forbid she takes her dog for a walk and gets attacked.”

The suspect has been described as a Black man between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing about 160 to 180 pounds and wearing black clothing.

Police said descriptions of the assailant have varied and are asking residents in the area to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600 or the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.

