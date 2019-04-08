Police release video of suspect who violently robbed elderly woman outside Dartmouth bank

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera knocking an elderly woman to the ground of a Citizens Bank parking lot on Monday before making off with her purse.

Officers responding to the Dartmouth Street bank about 9:50 a.m. spoke with a 76-year-old victim, who said she had just been attacked and robbed by a man who fled in a silver Toyota Corolla, according to Dartmouth police.

Dartmouth Police Dept.The woman suffered minor injuries in the attack and was evaluated at the scene by EMS personnel.

The suspect is described as a white man who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a stocky build.

He was last seen wearing a stocking cap, dark glasses, and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Dartmouth Police Detective Division at 508-910-1775.

