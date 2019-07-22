Police release videos of man suspected of posting anti-Semitic flyers in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A week after finding anti-Semitic flyers posted on a temple in Marblehead, police released surveillance video of the culprit in an effort to identify him.

Officers responding to reports of the flyers at Temple Emanu-El on Atlantic Avenue made the startling discovery last Monday morning but did not find any damage done to the building.

Rabbi Davide Meyer says a worker found one of the posters taped to the temple’s front welcome sign. A second sign was found in the back of the temple.

Both signs bore the same message, one “promoting Holocaust denial,” Meyer said. “It is always distressing not only to witness but to be the target of hatred, anti-semitism.”

But thanks to surveillance cameras that have been installed around the place of worship, police were able to pinpoint the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call Marblehead Police Detective Theresa Gay at 781-631-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)