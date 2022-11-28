BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities found the remains of four infants in a home in South Boston earlier this month, police said Monday.

Officers responding to a radio call to investigate a premise at 838 East Broadway around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 17 found what appeared to be a human fetus or infant, according to Boston police.

Then, the next day, homicide detectives located what appeared to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation.

A post-mortem examination was performed on two infant males and two infant females, and the results of the autopsies remain pending.

The discovery is being investigated by Boston Police Homicide Detectives and the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

