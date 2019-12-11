Police remind drivers that it’s wise to spend a few bucks on an ice scraper

Connecticut State Police

(WHDH) — Police in New England are reminding drivers that it’s wise to spend a few bucks on an ice scraper.

Connecticut State Police shared a photo of a Honda Accord with its rear window completed covered in snow with a caption that read, “Cost of an ice scraper $10. Cost of not cleaning off your vehicle $120.”

The department’s Facebook post went on to say, “You do the math.”

 

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending