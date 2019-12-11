Police remind drivers that it’s wise to spend a few bucks on an ice scraper

(WHDH) — Police in New England are reminding drivers that it’s wise to spend a few bucks on an ice scraper.

Connecticut State Police shared a photo of a Honda Accord with its rear window completed covered in snow with a caption that read, “Cost of an ice scraper $10. Cost of not cleaning off your vehicle $120.”

The department’s Facebook post went on to say, “You do the math.”

Cost of not cleaning off your vehicle $120.00 You do the math ❄️ 🧹 🚘 pic.twitter.com/MqfBQrRpZC — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 11, 2019

