LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Fall is upon us and with that comes a seasonal favorite activity — apple picking.

Police in Londonderry, New Hampshire are reminding the public that they must pay to pick the fruit as apple theft is a crime.

On Tuesday, officers prevented a group from Everett, Mass. from stealing several hundred dollars in apples at a local orchard, police said.

Officers routinely check the orchards in town and work with their owners to help prevent this crime.

Police say apple theft results in the loss of thousands of dollars in inventory every year.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)