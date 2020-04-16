Police reminding residents to put on pants before leaving house to check for mail

TANEYTOWN, Md. (WHDH) — Those stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak don’t have to worry about getting dressed up but one police department in Maryland is reminding people that they should at least have pants on when retrieving their mail.

Taneytown police have apparently received complaints about a resident failing to put on clothes before walking outside.

“Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “You know who you are. This is your final warning.”

The post has since gone viral, with more than 7,000 shares as of Thursday morning.

