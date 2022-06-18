LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Almost 24 hours after officers originally descended on Hanover Street in Lynn after they said a man barricaded himself in his basement with his child, Massachusetts State Police announced Saturday morning that the man had been taken into custody and the child extracted from the situation.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the MSP Tactical Operations Team was able to breach the basement where the man had armed himself with a pipe and machate ijn the company of his three-year-old daughter.

Barricaded suspect situation in #Lynn is resolved. MSP Special Tactical Operations Team has made entry into basement apartment where suspect reportedly armed with pipe and machete barricaded himself w/ 3-year-old daughter. Child has been secured and is safe. Suspect in custody. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 18, 2022

Police say the man had begun further fortifications to his barricade, poured flammable liquid inside the building and set off fireworks before police were able to remove him.

The names of the man and child have not yet been released.

