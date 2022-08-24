EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton Police removed a partially naked man from a Providence, Rhode Island woman’s car after she discovered him in her back seat when she arrived at work.

At around midnight Monday, Easton officers arrived at 2 Belmont St. and spoke with a woman who said she had traveled from Providence to Easton in her car, Easton Police posted on Facebook. When she got to the parking lot of her job, she noticed a partially naked man lying on the floor in the back of her car.

The woman told police she started her car at her Providence home an hour earlier and returned inside her home for a short period of time. During that time, the suspect, later identified as Jose Osorio, 21, of Providence, apparently entered the car and fell asleep on the back seat floor.

She told officers that she had been listening to a podcast on her trip, and didn’t notice until she arrived at work that Osorio was in her car. She told police she didn’t know him and had never seen him before.

Officers found Osorio in the back seat of the car sleeping. He was partially clothed, with a pair of shorts around one leg and a shirt around one arm. The rest of his body was naked.

Officers said it was obvious that Osorio was “extremely intoxicated,” they said, and had consumed a large quantity of marijuana and alcohol earlier in the night. At some point while he was intoxicated, he entered the car and fell asleep. The victim told officers Osorio didn’t threaten her in any way and she hadn’t been injured.

Police arrested Osorio and brought him to headquarters for booking. He was charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime, and had a prior breaking and entering outstanding warrant in Cranston, Rhode Isand.

He was arraigned at Taunton District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)