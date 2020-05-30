Police remove turtle from roadway in Mendon

MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were able to safely remove a turtle from a roadway in Mendon on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a turtle in the roadway during the morning hours found a “snappy” turtle trying to cross road, police said.

The turtle appeared to be exhausted and was removed from the roadway, police said.

Officers had fun with the rescue on social media.

“At first Mr. Turtle was very snappy with our officers. However, after much deliberation, Officer Mason and Pichel decided, although jay walking, the shell-block was not the right place for this turtle and helped him cross the road. They all Shell-ebrated and took a few Shell-fie’s to share on social media. He apologized for any inconvenience and said he’s been a shell of himself since the COVID-19 pandemic started,” police said.

Police say turtles are starting to come back out and are more frequent from mid-May to early July.

Residents are encouraged to move a turtle into the direction it was heading in if it can be done safely, police said.

