DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire girl who went missing two years ago has not yet been found and investigators have not received any sustained tips, police announced Thursday.

Amanda Grazewski, of Derry, was last seen on March 17, 2020, on Birch Street, where she was staying with a friend, according to the Derry Police Department.

Grazewski is said to have left the home during the early morning hours, leaving behind her purse, phone, and other belongings.

“Derry police detectives have logged hundreds of investigative hours including interviews, area searches, internet and social media examinations, and following up on numerous ‘tips,’ police said in a news release. “As of this date, there have been no sustained tips or information as to Amanda’s whereabouts or circumstance under which she disappeared.”

Grazewski is described as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, about 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say she is known to frequent Nashua, Salem, Manchester, and Hooksett.

Anyone with information on Grazewski’s whereabouts is asked to contact Derry police at 603-432-6111.

